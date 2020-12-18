Disha Patani mesmerises the internet as she shells out perfect hair and makeup goals in her latest PHOTOS

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot. The Radhe star left everyone in awe with her perfect hair and makeup in the stunning photos.

Actress is among the stars who are style icons for the youth. Disha's fashion sense is impeccable and every time she sets her foot out the door, she makes heads turn. Be it her ethnic wear or western outfits, Disha always leaves an indelible impression on the minds of her fans. Not just this, her perfect hair and makeup also set trends among the youth, and speaking of this, recently, she shared stunning photos on social media that have won the hearts of all.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared several photos prior and during a photoshoot where she was seen flaunting her perfectly styled tresses and glam makeup. In the photos, we can see her go retro in terms of soft curls in her long locks. With a pop of colour added to her makeup with a vibrant lip shade, Disha looked absolutely stunning. She is seen sporting a blue mini dress with matching sneakers in the photo.

Sharing the same, Disha gave her fans a sneak peek of her vanity van shenanigans with her team too. In one of the photos, we can see her team dolling her up for a photoshoot.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also was in a special song for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also has Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Besides this, Disha also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

