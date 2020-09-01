  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani is mighty impressed as Tiger Shroff attempts ‘heavy af’ deadlifts in throwback video & so are we

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.
19696 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani is mighty impressed as Tiger Shroff attempts ‘heavy af’ deadlifts in throwback video & so are weDisha Patani is mighty impressed as Tiger Shroff attempts ‘heavy af’ deadlifts in throwback video & so are we
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and it doesn’t take a genius to guess that because one look at his social media posts and his body and we can easily say that he is one of the most fit actors in the industry. Often, prior to the lockdown, we used to snap Tiger outside the gym, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tiger has been working out at home. And today, he shared a throwback video wherein he can be seen doing 220kgs dead lift, and alongside the video, this War actor wrote, “Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift..”

Just like all of his fans were in awe looking at the video, Disha Patani, too, was all praises for Tiger Shroff as she left that had clap emoticons and mom Ayesha Shroff too was in awe of her son as she wrote, “ Insaneee..” Well, we totally love Disha and Tigerh’s Instagram banter because whenever Tiger posts a video, is surely grabs Disha’s attention and vice-versa. That said, it is being reported that Tiger will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood movie Rambo, and reports suggest that YRF isn’t associated with the project.

Besides, Tiger will also be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2 and while Heropanti featured Kriti Sanon, we need to wait and watch as to who will Tiger romance in the sequel

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

ALSO READ: Did you know Tiger Shroff treated the paparazzi with vada pav and candies on Disha Patani’s birthday?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement