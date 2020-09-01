Disha Patani is mighty impressed as Tiger Shroff attempts ‘heavy af’ deadlifts in throwback video & so are we

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak and it doesn’t take a genius to guess that because one look at his social media posts and his body and we can easily say that he is one of the most fit actors in the industry. Often, prior to the lockdown, we used to snap Tiger outside the gym, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tiger has been working out at home. And today, he shared a throwback video wherein he can be seen doing 220kgs dead lift, and alongside the video, this War actor wrote, “Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift..”

Just like all of his fans were in awe looking at the video, , too, was all praises for Tiger Shroff as she left that had clap emoticons and mom Ayesha Shroff too was in awe of her son as she wrote, “ Insaneee..” Well, we totally love Disha and Tigerh’s Instagram banter because whenever Tiger posts a video, is surely grabs Disha’s attention and vice-versa. That said, it is being reported that Tiger will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Bollywood remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood movie Rambo, and reports suggest that YRF isn’t associated with the project.

Besides, Tiger will also be seen in the sequel to Heropanti 2 and while Heropanti featured Kriti Sanon, we need to wait and watch as to who will Tiger romance in the sequel

