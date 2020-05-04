Disha Patani is mighty impressed with Tiger Shroff as he croons to Varun Dhawan’s song at I for India concert

Disha Patani REACTS to Tiger Shroff crooning to his favourite song from Varun Dhawan’s film; Take a look

Yesterday, Bollywood actors came together to raise funds for the COVID 19 warriors as they performed online from their respective homes at the I for India concert. From , , , , Nick Jonas to and others, a host of B-town celebs sang, danced and interacted with fans to entertain them and also, urge them to donate for the COVID 19 warriors. While Shah Rukh Khan and crooned to their own version of Bela Ciao, Hrithik Roshan played the piano and crooned to a song frm Udta Punjab, and as for Tiger Shroff, he surprised his fans when instead of dancing, the Baaghi 3 actor crooned to Hindi songs.

Tiger Shroff showed off his singing skills by attempting tracks such as Theher Ja from October and Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana. In the video, before singing, Tiger Shroff wears his black shades as he says that he is too shy to sing in front of the camera, and when Tiger posted the video on social media, was the first one to leave a heart struck emoticon on Tiger’s video. Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights Covid Concert for our Covid warriors#IforIndia#SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja…”

Also, a couple of weeks back, Tiger, for the first time, had displayed his singing talent on social media when he went live on Instagram. Well, not just action and dancing, Tiger has proved that he is a versatile actor as he won hearts with his singing. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Check out the video of Tiger Shroff crooning to 's song from October:

