Disha Patani is more than just a pretty face & hot body says Mohit Suri as he reveals why she’s apt for Malang

Disha Patani is among the stars in Bollywood who has been known for her style and sizzling looks. Malang director Mohit Suri shared why he feels Disha was apt to play Sara in Malang in a recent interview.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, if there is one actress who has been known for her talent as well as her sizzling looks on screen as well off it, it is . Known for her love for fitness, Disha often flaunts her svelte figure in different outfits and manages to grab the attention of her fans. From sizzling in a shimmer gown to bringing oomph in a bikini, Disha has time and again proved that she is a complete stunner on and off the screen. Her gorgeous avatar in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film, Malang has already been the talk of the town.

Disha will be seen playing Aditya Roy Kapur’s love interest in the film and her glamorous avatar is already making news. However, director Mohit Suri feels that Disha is more than just good looks and that will reflect in her character in Malang. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Mohit shared that Disha’s character Sara is a spunky girl and Disha herself is a fearless and strong individual. Malang director shared that she was apt to play Sara in the film as she comprehended the characteristics of Sara extremely well.

On Disha playing Sara in Malang, Mohit said, “Disha is a strong and fearless girl. So, she comprehended the character’s qualities very smoothly. Her character, Sara’s a free-spirited, wild-soul who lives life on her own terms and Disha suited this character the best. The whole world feels that Disha is just a pretty face and a hot body. She has something more in her. She’s got head and heart too. The response to Disha’s role has been great so far. I’m sure the audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching Malang.”

Meanwhile, the first song from Malang, Chal Ghar Chalen is getting rave reviews and is a trending chartbuster. The trailer showcased Aditya and Disha’a love story which undergoes turmoil. Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in different avatars and so far, fans have been loving the vibe of each character in Malang. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

