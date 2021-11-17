Disha Patani nails a cheat 900 kick in THIS video & leaves netizens spellbound

When it comes to fitness goals, Disha Patani always is the one to impress us. In fact her audience is a fan of her creative and intriguing workouts and her workout videos are always a hit amongst the netizens. Her recent Instagram post once again managed to leave us all in awe with flexibility and skills as she pulled off a cheat 900 kick with grace and agility. For the unversed, the cheat 900 kick is a tornado kick that comes after a 360-540 degree spin.

In the workout video, the actress wore a matching set of white hoodie and pants, looking cool as a cucumber as she aced the impressive kick. Her hair flew dramatically to enhance the whole filmy vibes and honestly, we can’t say that we are not impressed! The Baaghi 2 actress coolly captioned the post with a hashtag ‘#cheat900kick”. It didn’t take long for her fans to rush to her comment section to adorn her with love and compliments. After all, the fitness queen deserved it!

Disha is very much committed to fitness and is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Every now and then, she likes to treat her audience with her workout routine clips because she knows how much they appreciate it. Just a week back, she had shared a clip of her performing the 720 kick smoothly. The post, as usual, was flooded with netizens’ love. What’s more, even her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff commented on the post. “Woah u did it finally and so clean amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir,” he wrote.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. She was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.

