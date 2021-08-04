Disha Patani nails her own dewy makeup and hairstyling; Tiger Shroff has THIS reaction

Whenever steps out in the city, she manages to make heads turn with her style. Not just this, her social media handle often serves as a lookbook for her millions of followers and the actress continues to serve stylish avatars via her photos. Speaking of this, recently, Disha shared a couple of photos where she nailed her own hairstyle and makeup for the day with her stylish OOTD. Her pictures didn't just impress fans but evoked a 'like' from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared two photos in which she is seen posing for the camera. In the picture, she is seen sporting a brown crop top with her hair left open. Disha did her own makeup for the photoshoot and kept it bronzed and dewy to go with her earthy-toned outfit. As she posed, Disha looked absolutely glamourous in the stylish avatar. Tiger was quick to 'like' the photo she shared as a post. Disha also shared another photo on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Bronze dewy makeup and wavy hair by me."

Take a look:

Apart from Tiger, Disha's sister Khushboo Patani loved the photo and dropped a sweet comment on it as well. She wrote, "Look so nice." Warda Khan Nadiadwala also wrote, "Oh man Killer Dish Dosh." Fans too loved her look and poured in love in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Disha has been quite busy with shoots of her film, Ek Villain Returns. In the film, she will be seen with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . The film is a sequel to Ek Villain starring , and Riteish Deshmukh. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Disha also has a film titled KTina.

