Disha Patani nails ‘leg press’ like a pro in an inspiring workout video & leaves Tiger Shroff impressed; WATCH

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a workout video in which she can be seen sweating it out. The Malang star’s dedication left everyone impressed including close friend Tiger Shroff. Check it out.

One of the stars in Bollywood who is known to be a fitness lover is . From hitting the gym to dancing to gymnastics, Disha is often seen doing it all to stay fit and healthy. The Malang star pays special attention to her workout sessions and her workout videos often inspire fans to hit the gym too. However, often Disha’s workout video leave fans as well as her close friend, Tiger Shroff impressed. And something similar happened today as well.

Disha took to Instagram to share a video of working out on her lower body on the leg press machine with her trainer. The Malang star could be seen putting all her might at lifting the 360Kg leg press machine in order to work on her legs. Her trainer could be seen standing beside her and guiding her. While the gorgeous and fit actor was able to do 4 lifts perfectly, Disha surely was tired after the heavy lifting done by her.

Patani shared the workout video with her trainer and wished him on his birthday in the caption. She wrote, “360 pounds (163 kg), 4 counts, toes out “leg press” happy b’day raj sir (i died).” Tiger liked the video and seemed to be impressed by Disha’s dedication to fitness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in the upcoming film, Malang. In the same, she will be seen starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. It revolves around a couple whose life gets rattled after they come in contact with a corrupt police officer and his righteous partner. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang has been the talk of the town and promotions are in full swing. The songs are doing well and trailer impressed fans. Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

