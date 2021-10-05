Disha Patani nails the 'Woman dance challenge' on Doja Cat's song in a throwback video; WATCH

Actress often takes up viral social media challenges and nails them like a pro. This time, she has gone ahead and shared a video of trying the 'Woman Dance Challenge' on Doja Cat's song Woman and well, this time, too she seems to be killing it. The Radhe star recently made headlines with her stylish photoshoot in a black gown and managed to make heads turn. However, now, she is all set to win hearts with her killer moves on Doja Cat's song Woman.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a reel in which she is seen dancing her heart out with choreographers. She is seen clad in a pink crop top with baggy sweatpants and sneakers. The star seemed to be wearing a pink bucket hat and her hair is neatly pulled back in a ponytail. Disha is seen nailing each step with the beat of the song and enjoying herself as she does it. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Throwback to us just chilling #womandancechallenge #dojacat."

As soon as Disha shared the video, fans began showering love on her. The star received a lot of heart emoticons from fans in the comments who loved her dance video. Previously too, Disha has nailed a dance cover on Doja Cat's song Kiss Me More.

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Disha has completed her portions of shooting and when she wrapped up the shoot, she announced it on social media. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The film will be releasing on July 8, 2022.

