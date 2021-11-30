Disha Patani is a natural beauty as she flaunts her radiant glow sans makeup & THIS pic is proof

Actress Disha Patani is among the gorgeous stars in Bollywood who never fail to impress fans with style and looks. Not just this, Disha often gives fans a glimpse of her day to day life on her social media and fans love every bit of it. From sharing moments with her pet dogs and cats to spending time at home, Disha's social media handle is a peek at her life. And now, she has also shared a no makeup selfie and proved to be a natural beauty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a selfie in which she is seen chilling at home. After a busy day at shoots, the Malang star spent time at home and while doing so, she chronicled her flawless no makeup glow in a selfie. With her messy hair look, Disha managed to leave fans in awe of her radiant skin in the casual selfie. The star had also shared another story in which she even showcased a zit on her forehead and didn't shy away from it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. The film managed to leave fans impressed with Disha's act and style. Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film was announced as a sequel to the previous flick that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain Returns is helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be releasing next year.

