Disha Patani is a neon baby in this HOT pic as she slays in a plunging neckline top

Actor Disha Patani’s closet includes several monochromatic looks, from head-to-toe yellow outfits to greens, blues and orange too. But it’s safe to say that neutral hues are the star’s favourites, which are winning the top spot on her list. Going by the same, in her latest Instagram post, the Malang star was seen slaying in neutral shade. However, it was neon lights that brightened up the actor’s hotness quotient.

In the picture, Disha Patani slays in a what appears to be beige top featuring a criss-cross detailing around her plunging neckline. With glossy lips, blue neon lights accentuates the beauty of the photo as the camera captures her. Sleek hair left open and a shy smile rounds off the entire look of the star. Disha Patani is known to turn up the heat with her social media posts, and her latest photo is a testimony to it. Take a look at it below:

This photo comes just hours after Patani raised the temperature in a hot bikini. Sharing the picture online, the star used a pink flower emoticon to complete the caption of her post. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it went viral in no time. Fan showered love on the star by hailing her as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’ in the comment section of the post. Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, the star also had Yodha in the pipeline alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

