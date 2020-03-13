Disha Patani obliges the paparazzi with pictures after a photographer tells her photos aren't great; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Disha, Aditya and the cast of Malang came together on Thursday night for the film's success party and the actress looked red hot in her bodycon dress.

As Disha arrived for the success party, the actress sent the paparazzi into a tizzy. While posing for photos, Disha was smiling for more than 10 cameras at a time. And as is given, amid the chaos not all the photographers managed to get good pictures of Disha. That's when a photographer told the actress that her pictures were not turning out to be great.

In the video, you can hear a photographer saying, "Dekhiye Disha yaha pe.. photos acchi nahi aa rahi." Disha instantly chuckled and turned towards his camera and flashed her wide smile. Check out the fun video below:

Post Malang, Disha has been working on Radhe opposite . The actress will also be seen in Ek Villain 2 opposite her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The film's sequel was announced recently and also stars John Abraham in the lead role. As per reports, Tara Sutaria also has been roped in to star in Mohit Suri’s thriller sequel that will soon go on floors.

