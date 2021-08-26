Disha Patani offers a Throwback Thursday bonanza as she is 'missing' her Maldives vacay; WATCH

Actress often treats fans with glimpses from her previous tropical getaways to the Maldives and on Thursday, she began her day by reliving one such trip with an unseen video. Disha, who is currently in Mumbai, seemed to be 'missing' the paradise and hence, dropped a video in which she is seen enjoying herself by the Maldivian sea. The Ek Villain Returns star has previously shared several photos from her beach vacay in the Maldives and now, as a treat for Throwback Thursday, she dropped another sizzling glimpse.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Disha shared a video in which she is seen walking on a deck beside the pool and enjoying the view of the Maldivian sea. She is seen clad in a bikini top with a floral divider skirt. The actress can be seen soaking in the Maldivian vibes in the throwback video. Now, while spending time in Mumbai, Disha seemed to be missing the good old times from her Maldives getaway. Sharing the video, Disha captioned it by writing, 'Missing' with sea and flower emoticons.

Disha previously also shared a video on her social media handle from her Maldives vacay and it seems that she has a getaway on her mind. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The shoot of the film is going on and it is being helmed by Mohit Suri. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Disha also has KTina.

