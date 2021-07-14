Disha Patani oozes oomph in throwback Maldives vacation post; Fans call her ‘prettiest’

Actor Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram space to share yet another stunning throwback vacation photo from her Maldives trip.

recently jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time away from the limelight. Her vacation diaries have invoked wanderlust in the minds of netizens. On Wednesday, July 14, once again, the Malang star, took to her Instagram space to share yet another stunning throwback picture from her Maldives trip. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time, leaving fans wowed and amazed.

In the picture shared by Disha Patani, she can be seen donning a gorgeous pastel orange mini-dress featuring tiny frills, minimalistic makeup, and sleek locks left open caressing her cheeks in the sunlight. The breathtaking photo is accentuated with the scenic background showcasing her extravagant stay. Although the actor didn’t caption her post, the picturesque photo was accompanied by a duck emoticon. Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post has created quite a stir amongst her fan army, who are hailing her as ‘gorgeous' and ‘cute’ in the comment section.

Take a look:

This picture comes just days after Disha raised the temperature in an animal-printed bikini. The sassy post saw her relaxing on the sand as the camera captured her. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. She will next feature opposite and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.

