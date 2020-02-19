Disha Patani OPENS UP on Salman Khan’s Radhe, Malang’s response and her main focus in future projects

Disha Patani has been on a roll as her recent film, Malang has been getting rave reviews and she is also onto her next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. In a recent chat, Disha spoke about her upcoming films. Check it out.

For Bollywood star , 2020 kick started on a good note as her recent film, Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu got good reviews and is running steady at the box office. Not just this, Disha also has been shooting for co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva. Also, Disha bagged another film KTina in which she is going to be playing the lead star and had begun shooting for the same.

Amidst all the buzz, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Disha opened up about her upcoming films and her experience of working with Salman and Prabhudheva in Radhe. Disha revealed that she is happy with the response her film Malang has got from the audience. Patani mentioned that she is elated with the praise that is coming her way due to her role in Malang. She did mention that more than box office numbers, the love from the audience is important. Disha even revealed that for her performance in Malang, the best compliment was someone calling her ‘hot as a live wire,’

About working with Salman in Radhe, Disha said, “It’s been amazing. Radhe... is in a different genre. I am also working with Prabhudheva sir, it’s great!” When she was prodded about her focus on working with big stars only in future projects, Disha clarified that as an actor she is extremely selfish and for her, it’s not about working with a big star in a film. Disha said, “I have always been loved, regardless of what I play in films, even if it’s a small role, be it in Bharat or MS Dhoni — The Untold Story (2016). I always made sure to love what I do.”

Disha Patani's note of Thanks on Malang response:

When asked about feeling typecast in glam roles only, Disha mentioned that her past films have starred in de glam avatars. She mentioned that in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff, she played a mom and in Bharat, her role of Radha had an Indian touch and then Malang was completely different. The gorgeous actor even went on to mention that rumours about her relationship status don’t bother her at all. Meanwhile, Malang has been running steadily at the box office and fans of Salman and Disha are gearing up to see the two in the upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, as per a report, Disha has also shot for a special song in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

