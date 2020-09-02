Disha Patani is our Woman Crush Wednesday as she flaunts her mane and radiant look in new PHOTOS

Disha Patani took to social media to drop stunning new photos as she spent time at home. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star lit up the internet with her flawless glow and her luscious locks. Take a look.

Actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and while doing so, she has been keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans. From spending time at home with her pets to working out, Disha has been making the most of this time away from work. A day back, Disha shared an adorable photo with her pet dog and left netizens in awe of her. Even Tiger Shroff, who is a close friend of hers, took to the comments and showered it with love.

Now, on Wednesday, Disha shared some new photos of herself while spending time at home. The gorgeous star shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she is seen sitting by the window of her room with her hair left open. Disha is seen clad in a white printed floral dress and as she posed for the camera, she flaunted her gorgeous smile. One could even see a gorgeous pendant that Disha wore in her neck as it added another level of charm to her look.

The actress recently shared several videos of her pet dog on her Instagram story as she indulged in friendly banter with it. The adorable photos that the Radhe star shared on her social media handle were loved by her fans. Many left compliments for her OOTD in the comment section.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has been in the process of being shot since last year and this year, the shoot was stalled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film’s shoot may resume soon. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Also, she is a part of a film titled KTina.

