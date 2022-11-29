Disha Patani packs a punch with her intense kickboxing moves; Fans say 'Side effects of living with Tiger'

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, is undoubtedly one of the fit actresses in Bollywood. She always shares videos and pictures of working out at the gym and even inspires her fans to stay fit. She loves exercising and trying new stunts. And today was also no different day as she shared another video of nailing a flying kick. As soon as she shared the video, fans immediately reacted.

Disha’s flying kick

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actress shared the video in which she is seen nailing the flying kick like a pro. The actress is wearing off-white colour flared pants with a sports bra. She has tied her hair in a ponytail style. One of the fans wrote, “Side effects of living with tiger.” Another wrote, “Tiger se ab paka badla legi.” One wrote, “Tiger KO maaarne ke liye seekh rhi ho kya.”