Disha Patani packs a punch with her intense kickboxing moves; Fans say 'Side effects of living with Tiger'
Disha Patani often shares workout videos on her Instagram handle and leaves fans inspired. She will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.
Disha Patani, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, is undoubtedly one of the fit actresses in Bollywood. She always shares videos and pictures of working out at the gym and even inspires her fans to stay fit. She loves exercising and trying new stunts. And today was also no different day as she shared another video of nailing a flying kick. As soon as she shared the video, fans immediately reacted.
Disha’s flying kick
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Malang actress shared the video in which she is seen nailing the flying kick like a pro. The actress is wearing off-white colour flared pants with a sports bra. She has tied her hair in a ponytail style. One of the fans wrote, “Side effects of living with tiger.” Another wrote, “Tiger se ab paka badla legi.” One wrote, “Tiger KO maaarne ke liye seekh rhi ho kya.”
Take a look here:
Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in a bikini
Recently, she shared a bathroom selfie. Disha was seen wearing a chic black bikini with a white bathrobe. She was flaunting her perfectly toned body with the no-makeup look and a wet hairdo. Sharing the picture with her fans on her handle, she wrote, "Eat your carbs." Meanwhile, it was reported that Tiger Shroff and Disha have parted ways. But Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that the couple is very much together and they never broke up.
Work front:
Disha will be next seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
