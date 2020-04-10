Disha Patani paints a pretty picture as she flaunts her summer style in a chic floral number; See PHOTO

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a pretty selfie while she was self quarantining at home. The Radhe star gave us summer style goals with her latest look. Check it out.

Amidst the COVID 19 lockdown, Bollywood stars may be stranded at home but that doesn’t stop them from sharing updates on social media. Speaking of this, has been keeping her fans updated while being at home with her pets. From chilling with her pets to trying her hand at make up, Disha has been putting this time to the best use. Post the lockdown, the shoot of her film with , Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was postponed and since then, Patani is at home.

Being a style icon of the Gen-Z, several young girls look up to Disha and the Baaghi 2 star also never disappoints her fans. Recently, Disha got all dolled up at home and flaunted her summer style. Patani took to Instagram to share a pretty selfie in which she is seen dressed in a light greenish-blue coloured number with floral patterns all over it. With minimal makeup and just a bright lipstick, the Radhe star looked absolutely pretty. Her gold earrings added another level of charm to her look.

Apart from the selfie, Disha also shared a cute video of fooling around with the dog filter while chilling at home. Being at home, Disha got all dolled up and shared the selfie on her Instagram story. A day back, Disha shared a cute video of chilling and lazing on the bed with her pet dog Bella. The Bharat actress is making the most of her time at home and is ensuring she spends it with her pet dogs and cats. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Baaghi 3 Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . Apart from this, she will be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film’s shoot was stopped due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. It is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Check out Disha’s photos:

