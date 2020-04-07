Disha Patani pens a sweet note on Jackie Chan's birthday; Calls him a superhero & shares a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani has shared a sweet note for former co-star Jackie Chan on his birthday along with a throwback picture. Check out her Instagram post.

Ardent fans of surely remember the movie Kung Fu Yoga in which she appeared alongside Sonu Sood and Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan. For the unversed, it was the highest-grossing movie in China during that time. Jackie Chan has a massive fan following all over the world and the reasons are quite obvious. As the star turns a year older today, his former co-star Disha has penned down a sweet birthday note for him on social media.

She writes, “Happiest b’day taguuu. This was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking. Thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life-risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “Jackie chan” love you the most.”

Check out Disha Patani’s post below:

The Bharat actress has also shared a throwback picture with the superstar in which the two of them are seen striking quirky poses while looking at the camera. Jackie Chan has won millions of hearts once again as he donated a whopping amount of 1 million Yuan for the relief program related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about Disha Patani, the actress will be next seen alongside in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has two more movies lined up namely Ek Villain 2 and KTina.

(ALSO READ: Disha Patani's lockdown struggles include getting bit by a mosquito right in the middle of her face; Watch)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More