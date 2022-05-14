Disha Patani is the perfect dog mom as she roams around with her fur baby on a stroller; PIC

Disha Patani made her acting debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she hasn't looked back since. The actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence. She is super active on her Instagram where she shares tits and bits of her personal life. One thing we know - Disha is a proud dog mommy and loves her kitties pooches too much! In fact, she even has a pet account for all her fur babies! Just on Friday, she shared a picture of her walking around with her pup Chi chi in a stroller and it is just too cute!

Disha shared a cute photo of her and her pooch Chi chi on her Instagram story. Chi chi could be seen chilling in a baby stroller and mommy Disha strolled around with her. Oh and talking about Disha’s outfit - well it was just too good! She wore a white cropped top with pink shorts. She accessorised the look with a pretty pink bucket hat and pink fanny pack. For footwear, she chose pretty white sliders. Well classy mum, class fur baby - right?

Check Disha's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The film also had Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. Next, she will star in Ek Villain Returns, which is helmed by Mohit Suri. It happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead, which is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 8 July, this year. Disha will also star in Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022.

