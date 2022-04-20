Disha Patani is the perfect inspiration for casual and effortless fashion and these PICS are proof

The paparazzi clicked Disha Patani as she stepped out in the dream city of Mumbai last afternoon. Disha made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2016 movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. And since then, she has not looked back since. Disha has constantly been a part of the limelight and has earned an army of fans over the years in showbiz. Apart from her acting, she has also impressed people with her workout videos, goofy pictures, and effortlessly stylish fashion sense. Fans often go gaga over her photos whenever they hit social media. Yesterday, the actress was spotted by the paps as she stepped out for some chores in the city.

When it comes to fashion, Disha usually likes to keep it sporty, simple, yet, effortlessly stylish. Yesterday, when she was photographed in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai, the Baaghi actress was seen seated inside her car. She wore a basic round-neck tee-shirt with a pair of denim shorts. She was sans any makeup, and her hair was tied in a ponytail. She smiled warmly at the camera, as the shutterbugs clicked her.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s pictures:

On the work front, Disha has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be soon seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 8th of July, 2022. Apart from this, she also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, and Raashii Khanna.

