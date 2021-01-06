Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff's younger sister in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff worked together in Bharat but will be sharing screen space in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.

is most likely to keep up with his Eid release date this year with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars opposite the actor as well as Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. As per a latest report in Hindustan Times, details about Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff's characters has been revealed.

Turns out, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff's characters will be essayed as siblings. The duo starred in Bharat, however, did not have any scenes together. In Radhe, Jackie will be the older brother whereas Disha will take on the role of his younger sister. A source revealed to the portal, “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe- The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister."

There was buzz that Salman Khan's Radhe may head for an OTT release. While the actor has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, film exhibitors had recently penned a letter to Salman requesting him to not release the film on a streaming platform. A part of the letter read, "Your film (Radhe) is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to shoot as 90s Prem with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha cameo on THIS date? Find Out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×