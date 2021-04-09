Disha Patani pokes fun at herself as she goes onto goof around with filters post sharing 'no filter' selfies

Disha Patani took to social media to share a series of filter and 'no filter' selfies. The Radhe star seemed to be in a fun mood as she gave all a glimpse of her flawless skin.

Actress often uses her social media handles to share a sneak peek into her work life. However, from time to time, she shares glimpses of her life with her pets and her fun times with them. Not just this, Disha's gym videos tend to go viral on social media and leave fans motivated. However, her recent photos have caught the attention of fans due to a fun reason. The Radhe star shared a series of selfies and poked fun at herself while flaunting her flawless skin in the photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha dropped a couple of selfies on social media. In the first selfie, the star shared a photo in which she is seen posing for the camera with a pretty Instagram filter. In another selfie, Disha gave a glimpse of her clear skin as she posed for a 'no filter' photo. However, the most hilarious one came right at the end where she applied a goofy filter that made her eyes pop out. She made a couple of funny faces while using the goofy filter.

Sharing that selfie, Disha wrote, "Let's see those no filter faces girls." She added a heart emoticon and a smiling face with hearts emoji with her caption.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will star her opposite . It also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead. While the release date has been set for the film and it is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Eid 2021, Salman recently shared that if the lockdown persists, he may have to push the film to the next Eid. Besides this, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and slated to be released on February 11, 2021.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

