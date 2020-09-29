  1. Home
Disha Patani praises & calls Tiger Shroff's smooth moves in Unbelievable's dance video 'insane'

Tiger Shroff dropped a dance video of his recently released song Unbelievable. Seeing the same, Disha Patani could not help but shower praises on him.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 04:30 pm
Tiger Shroff and Disha PataniDisha Patani praises & calls Tiger Shroff's smooth moves in Unbelievable's dance video 'insane'
Actor Tiger Shroff has been in the headlines over the past few days post his debut single Unbelievable released. While the fans were still trying to recover from the song and the actor's amazing voice in the single, Tiger dropped a dance cover today on YouTube and left everyone, including Disha Patani impressed. Disha has been lauding the actor recently on social media and often the two drop comments on each other's posts. However, when Tiger released a dance video, Disha went ahead and commented on it. 

Tiger shared the video of his song's choreography on his social media handles. In the video, fans get a rare treat of seeing Tiger shake a leg and flaunt his smooth moves. While the original music video featured a performance with another co-actor, the new dance cover only features Tiger grooving to the beats of his song. Seeing the video, Disha could not resist and shared the same on her social media handles as well. 

Disha shared it and wrote, "Insaneee," as she praised Tiger for his smooth dancing on the song. Many others too joined in and praised the actor for his moves in the dance cover of the video. 

Take a look at Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's dance:

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger were recently spotted together in the city. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the actors have been spending time at their respective homes. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. On the other hand, Tiger has Heropanti 2 lined up. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021. 

