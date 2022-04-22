'How do you move so fast?' asks Disha Patani to Tiger Shroff on his new song Whistle 2.0; Actor says...

Tiger Shroff is all set to rock the big screen with his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The movie also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. On Friday, the makers dropped a special song from the movie Whistle 2.0 which is a recreated version of the song with the same name from Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti. For the song, the actor collaborated with Kriti Sanon. For those unaware, Kriti and Tiger entered the industry together with the 2014 film Heropanti and Whistle 2.0 marks their collaboration after a long period of time.

As soon as Whistle 2.0 was released, it went viral and Tiger and Kriti received a lot of appreciation for their energy and chemistry. The actor also got praised for his dancing skills in the song. To join the bandwagon, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also took to social media to appreciate him. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the actress shared a snippet of the song and wrote, “How do you move so fast.” To which, Tiger expressed happiness and wrote, “Thank u D.”

See Disha’s post here:

Take a look at Tiger’s reply:

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is slated to release on April 29 and will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

In other news, Tiger and Kriti will also be collaborating on the big screen for their upcoming Ganapath Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller is slated to release on December 23 this year.

