Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy as she has been on a cheat meal for one week; VIDEO
Disha Patani flaunted her fit body in new video. Have a look.
Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and is known for having a svelte silhouette and fit body. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof. Meanwhile, the Baaghi 2 actress often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. However, despite following a healthy diet, Disha also needs a cheat day or say a cheat week like all of us. Yes, you heard it right. The 30-year-old actress stunned everyone as she took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself flaunting her ripped abs. But, there is a twist in the tale.
In the video, we can see Disha wearing a grey sports bra which she paired with black shorts and a white bomber jacket. She completed her gym look with a pair of white sneakers. The Ek Villain Returns actress tied her hair in a messy bun as she flaunted her fit body in a mirror video. Tagging her fitness trainer, she captioned the video, “Been on a cheat week, promise from tomorrow back to healthy.”
Meanwhile, the Malang actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her, dancing flawlessly with her dance partners in the Manike version of Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. In the caption of the video, Disha wrote, “and THAT’s how it’s done! When are you doing yours?” And, the fans have flooded the comment section with love and several heart emojis.”
On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, she will next star in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced.
