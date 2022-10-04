Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy as she has been on a cheat meal for one week; VIDEO

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and is known for having a svelte silhouette and fit body. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof. Meanwhile, the Baaghi 2 actress often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. However, despite following a healthy diet, Disha also needs a cheat day or say a cheat week like all of us. Yes, you heard it right. The 30-year-old actress stunned everyone as she took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself flaunting her ripped abs. But, there is a twist in the tale.

In the video, we can see Disha wearing a grey sports bra which she paired with black shorts and a white bomber jacket. She completed her gym look with a pair of white sneakers. The Ek Villain Returns actress tied her hair in a messy bun as she flaunted her fit body in a mirror video. Tagging her fitness trainer, she captioned the video, “Been on a cheat week, promise from tomorrow back to healthy.”