Disha Patani is proud of her little brother's artwork as she drops a pic of it; Tiger Shroff's mom is in awe

Disha Patani often shares photos with her little brother on social media and leaves fans in awe. Now, she shared a glimpse of his artwork on her Instagram handle and it left Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff rooting for it.

Actress is among the stars who have managed to leave an indelible imprint of the minds of their fans. The gorgeous star often shares stunning photos of herself on social media and leaves the internet swooning. However, rarely does Disha drop glimpses of her family and whenever she does, the photos go viral. Recently, the Baaghi 2 star shared a glimpse of her younger brother's artwork and left fans in complete awe. Not just this, Disha's close friend Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff also reacted to her brother Suryansh Patani's artwork.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a beautiful sketch of a Japanese cartoon made by her brother Suryansh. As she shared the same, like a proud elder sister, Disha was in complete awe of it. Disha's love for the Japanese manga series Naruto is well known. It appears her brother Suryansh also sketched a Japanese anime and Disha shared the same on social media. Fans love it and instantly dropped several compliments for her younger brother.

Sharing it on social media, Disha wrote, "#sketchbysuri my little bro's art." Tiger's mom Ayesha wrote, "amaaaaaaaazing!!"

Take a look at Disha Patani's brother's artwork:

On the work front, Disha recently wrapped up her shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and Randeep Hooda. The film stars her and Salman in the lead role and Randeep will be seen playing the antagonist. Apart from this, Jackie Shroff is also a part of the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria and KTina.

