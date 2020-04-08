Disha Patani proves she is a dedicated student as she rehearses for Malang’s song in THIS BTS video

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted

has been in quarantine just like all of us and since she cannot hit the gym, this Malang actress has made sure to workout at home and do her bit of training. Although we used to love watching Disha’s paparazzi clicks, however, we are glad that in times of crisis, when the entire nation is plagued by the Coronavirus crisis, Disha is indoors and is sharing her daily updates on social media. From chilling with her pet to spending time with family, Disha has been doing it all and today, Disha took to Instagram to share a BTS video wherein she is seen dancing with her choreographer as she rehears to Malang’s title track.

In the video, we can see Disha Patani, and her choreographer dancing and rehearsing to their hearts content to the title track of Malang and alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Chandni trying her best to teach me…” In the video, Disha is seen nailing her causal de-glam look as she sports a grey tee and black joggers. Also yesterday, on account of Jackie Chan’s birthday, Disha Patani shared a birthday note for the actor and recalled the opportunity to have worked with him. Alongside a photo with Chan, Disha wrote, “Happiest b'day taguuu. This was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me…"

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and next, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted and the sequel to Ek Villain 2.

Check out Disha Patani's BTS video as she rehearses to Malang's song

