Disha Patani proves she's a K Pop fan as she works out while listening to Kai's 'Reason'; WATCH Video

Disha Patani is one of the fittest celebs in the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Apart from being a talented actress, is also a fitness freak, and what better than her social media posts to prove the same! Moreover, there are multiple instances when the Malang actress has been spotted either by the shutterbugs or the onlookers while stepping out after sweating it out at the gym. Well, she surely doles out major fitness inspiration at times! It won’t be wrong to call her one of the fittest celebs in the film industry.

Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post is nothing less than a fitspiration for many of us. The actress is seen doing a lat pulldown exercise as can be seen in the video shared by her. What actually grabs our attention is the song that the diva has added along with the post which is renowned singer Kai’s single titled ‘Reason.’ This definitely proves that she is a K- Pop fan. The actress proudly flaunts her well-built physique as she does her exercise.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-drama Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. It was directed by Mohit Suri and received a tremendous response from the audience. She is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features . Disha has also been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Apart from that, she will be a part of Mohit Suri’s Do Villain co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

