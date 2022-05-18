Disha Patani pulls off a deadlift with ease, impresses rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani is undoubtedly a fitness enthusiast and often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. The actress has yet again dropped a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram account where she is seen pulling off a deadlift like a pro. In the video, Disha is wearing tight-fitted leggings which she teamed with a black sports bra and hair tied in a ponytail. The actress performs a deadlift with ease and later smiles at the camera, flaunting her ripped abs.

As soon as the ‘Malang’ actress dropped the video, fans lauded her strength and fitness and dropped an array of fire and red heart emojis, while her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff commented ‘ripped’.

Have a look at her video:

The actress often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her fitness, training videos, style quotient, or her bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans.

On the work front, Disha made her Bollywood debut with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has never looked back since. She was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The Baaghi 2 actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

