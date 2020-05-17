Disha Patani pulls off the super chic look as she dons a yellow crop top and shorts in her latest PHOTOS

Disha Patani pulls off another super chic look in the latest pictures that she has shared on Instagram. Check them out.

is someone who never fails to impress us with her unique and impeccable style sense. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing numerous pictures and videos thereby updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. As we are speaking of this, Disha has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. People are already pouring in a lot of comments on the same.

The Malang actress is seen wearing a sleeveless yellow crop top teamed up with a pair of light blue shorts in the pictures. She also ties up a blue chequered shirt over her shorts to make it look more stylish and needless to say, her entire look is simply amazing! Disha opts for a peach makeup look and pink lip color while letting her hair down. Her killer expressions in both the pictures are worth a glimpse.

Check out Disha Patani’s pictures below:

On the professional front, Disha Patani garnered a lot of appreciation after her latest release Malang in which she plays a grey character. She will be teaming up with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. Disha has been roped in for KTina which has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

