Disha Patani on Radhe co star Salman Khan: It’s commendable to see how at his age he nails the action scenes

Disha Patani and Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a recent conversation, Disha shared what is the one thing she bonded over with Salman.

A film that has been in the news ever since it went on floors is and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has been the talk of the town since November 2019 and fans have been eager to see the undercover cop avatar of Salman again. Often, while shooting in Mumbai, Salman and Disha were snapped by the fans and paparazzi and it always used to be a treat for them. However, since the Coronavirus lockdowns, shoots have been stalled. Disha and Salman have worked together in Bharat as well and in a recent chat, the actress revealed what she bonded over with Khan.

In a candid chat with Bombay Times, Disha revealed that she bonded with Salman over fitness. The Bharat actress is known for her love for fitness and often is seen sweating it out at the gym. Salman too is known for his love for fitness and hence, that was common between the two. The gorgeous Patani shared that she used to get inspired by the hard work that Salman used to put in. Disha also mentioned that she was awestruck by how perfectly Salman used to shoot for action scenes despite his age.

On working with Salman in Radhe, Disha said, “Salman and I bonded over fitness. He is an inspiration to many as he is really hardworking and looks so fit. Doing action for films isn’t easy. It’s commendable to see how at his age Salman Khan nails the action scenes. Not only does he workout religiously, but he also ensures that he eats healthy food. Every time we were on the set, he would ask me what I was doing to stay fit, and I would ask him about his fitness routine.”

While the majority of the film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai has been shot, some portions are remaining and for the same, foreign locations were picked. However, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, Salman cancelled all shoots and soon, a lockdown was announced. In the film, apart from Disha and Salman, fans will get to see Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. In the film, Randeep will be seen playing a negative character. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens in Eid 2020.

