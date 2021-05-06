Disha Patani on Radhe's multi platform release amid COVID 19: Glad to entertain audience in such tough times

Actress Disha Patani is all set to be seen as Dia in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Ahead of the release of the film amid the COVID 19 spike, Disha expressed her thoughts in a recent chat.

Over the past few weeks, the release of and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been the talk of the town. The film is all set to arrive in theatres as well as OTT platforms on May 13 amid the COVID 19 spike and it is probably the first time that such a model has been opted for release. Now, the leading lady, Disha has spoken up about the current COVID 19 crisis in the country and also shared her thoughts over the hybrid release of Radhe.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Disha expressed how 'painful' it has been to see so much suffering all around amid the COVID 19 crisis. The star further urged everyone to keep up with the COVID 19 precautions and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Talking about Radhe, Disha expressed that she along with the team were 'glad' to be offering some entertainment amid the 'tough times' with the film's multi-platform release. Further, she praised Salman and said he is very 'inspiring.'

I feel glad that we’re able to entertain the audience in such tough times Disha Patani

Talking about it, Disha shared that the theatre owners also had requested Salman to help them amid the slump caused by the COVID 19 spike and amid this, releasing Radhe this way seemed the best. She said, "The multi-platform release was our best option given the existing situation at hand. Theatre owners had appealed to Salman sir to get them out of this slump by releasing Radhe in theatres. So, along with releasing in parts where theatres aren't shut, the audiences can watch the film at the comfort of their home too." Further, she spoke about how her character as Dia in Radhe offered a chance to show off her dancing skills and that it made her very happy. She added, "My character in a film matters the most but if I get a good song in the film, then it does make me very happy because I love dancing."

The film has been in the news since the trailer was released. The songs Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya and Radhe's title track have already been trending as fans have loved Salman and Disha's performances in the same. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will release on May 13, 2021, in theatres worldwide and OTT platform.

