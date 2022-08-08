Disha Patani raises hotness quotient in latest PICS; Krishna Shroff says ‘Damn, woman’

Disha Patani never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. The Baaghi 2 actress knows how to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos style quotient, or bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans. Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning pictures.

In the images, the Ek Villain Returns actress, can be seen posing in gorgeous outfits designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. As usual, the actress missed the captions and let her images do the talking. Soon after she shared the post, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was quick to react and wrote: "Whaaat?! Fav photo of you ever. Damn, woman," followed by love-struck and fire emoticons. Disha's fans also flooded the comment section with heart, love-struck and fire emoticons.

Have a look at Disha’s pics:

Krishna shares a strong bond with Disha and often keeps sharing pictures and videos with her on social media. They often step out for lunch and dinner dates together and post selfies online.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Krishna had opened up about her equation with the Baaghi 2 actress. “She is awesome. She is so supportive, and is always there for me through the relationship drama, through fights with my brother, and whatever it may be. She’s like a sister I never had. It’s cool to have her, go to her for opinion and advice. She’s really good at hair and makeup so if I am in a rush and don’t have time, she will always come over and do my makeup for me. It’s really nice to have her around," she said.

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.