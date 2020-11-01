Disha Patani raises the mercury level as she shares stunning PHOTOS in a stylish outfit

Disha Patani takes to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of herself and they are unmissable!

Bollywood actress keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. The MS Dhoni actress has a major fan base online. This time, Disha took to Instagram to share a few awesome pictures of her. She has yet again raised the mercury level with her latest post and her fans are going gaga over the same. In the stills, the Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai actress can be seen donning a cute crop top paired with blue denims.

She keeps her wavy locks loose and also accessorizes her outfit with a funky necklace. The gorgeous actress also shared a beautiful sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram story. Disha has also shared a stunning black and white image of herself wherein she can be seen wearing the same outfit. She is indeed a youth sensation and her latest stills are the proof of the same. Soon, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a few emoticons on her post. Recently, the actress has also wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Radhe and she updated her fans about the same on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower.”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest pictures here:

Talking about work, Disha Patani will be sharing screen space with and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai,. She was last seen in Malang alongside , Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The film did well at the box office.

Also Read: Disha Patani lifts 75 KG weights & calls it 'piece of cake'; Tiger Shroff nails 60 KG in each hand like a pro

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×