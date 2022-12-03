Disha Patani raises mercury level with her 'random' bikini post; See PICS

Disha Patani is one of those actresses who knows very well how to keep her fans hooked and entertained. The Baaghi 2 actress often surprises the audience with pictures of herself in bikinis from different holiday spots. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller film, Yodha , by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023.

Disha took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her beach vacation. She simply captioned the post as, “random.” In the first image, she is seen donning a rust-coloured tassel bikini with a plunging neckline. Following the sun-kissed pic, she also shared some images of the beautiful skyline. Well, she also added up with a few more photos, where she is spotted enjoying inside a pool in a pink monokini.

Disha Patani is known for her trendy style and is one of the actresses that you can take cues for your next vacation.

Disha Patani's projects

Talking about her professional stint, she is excited about Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the movie was announced by the makers with a poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns.