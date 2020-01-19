Disha Patani raises the temperature as she shares a bikini clad picture of herself from the sets of Malang

Disha Patani shares a bikini clad picture of herself from the sets of Malang as she poses on the beach.

shared a picture of herself from the sets of Malang a while ago on Instagram and now we know how the temperature in the city has gone up by a few degrees all of a sudden despite the Winter season! The sweet and simple Disha has shown a remarkable transformation into a sizzling one. We all remember her simplicity in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story after which her stunning bikini-clad pictures that the actress posted on Instagram for a brand advertisement, came as a surprise for her fans.

The actress will soon be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur on the screen in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang which is slated for February 7, 2020 release. The film highlights the passionate love story between the characters of Aditya and Disha amidst the chase between Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. While the plot of the romantic action drama looks intriguing, Disha and Aditya add oomph to the film. As seen in the trailer, their chemistry makes it difficult for one to look away. Disha looks incredible in the film. Be it the songs or the trailer, she manages to wow the viewers with her over the top good looks.

Recently, Disha has shared a bikini-clad still of herself from the sets of Malang and it is breathtaking! The starlet is seen flaunting her svelte waist and toned body as she sunbathes on a beach. The actress is wearing a red bikini as she stands in the sun enjoying the fresh air. Disha is flaunting her toned body and abs as seen in the picture.

