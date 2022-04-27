Disha Patani raises the temperature in strappy black top, not to miss is her 'new' freckles; PICS

Disha Patani is known as the national crush of India for all the right reasons. She is absolutely gorgeous. The actress often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her style quotient, chemistry with Tiger Shroff or her Instagram posts, the actress and her fan following make their presence felt on social media. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has never looked back. People love her for her wit and charm. On Wednesday, she shared some gorgeous pictures her Instagram stories looking like an absolute Disney princess. So, are you ready to fall in love with her?

In the pictures that Disha uploaded, she went for a new look that made our hearts flutter. She had freckles all over her cheeks that just looked ethereal on her and the dreamy look on her face made it hard for us to look away. She wore a strappy top with a black jacket and her hair looked effortlessly gorgeous. Of course, her fans were stunned by her beauty and made the post go viral instantly.

Take a look at Disha's post:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen!

