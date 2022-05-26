Disha Patani raises the temperature in a strappy red dress in latest PICS; Fans react

Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos style quotient, or bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans. Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning pictures. Posing like a diva in her red outfit, Disha has offered an absolute treat to her fans. With her new pictures, the 29-year-old actress has set her oomph quotient on fire. Fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis, with some calling her hot and others going gaga over her new red hot avatar.

Disha also keeps motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy by sharing her workout regime videos on the internet. She had recently shared a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram account where she is seen pulling off a deadlift like a pro. In the video, Disha was seen wearing tight-fitted leggings which she teamed with a black sports bra and hair tied in a ponytail. The actress performed a deadlift with ease, flaunting her ripped abs.

See Disha’s post here:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor's K-Tina in her kitty.