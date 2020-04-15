Disha Patani REACTS to Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna’s bikini pic and latter calls the actress as her inspiration

Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, bikini photo; Take a look!

We all know that and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating each other, however, the two have always maintained that they are good friends. Now, besides Tiger, Disha shares an amazing rapport with his sister, Krishna Shroff, and today, when Krishna posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen posing in a bikini, Disha was all praises for her as she commented saying, ‘Body’ and to this, Krishna replied, “Taking some inspo from ya.” Also, Tiger Shroff, too, left a shocked and surprised emoticon seeing his sister’s body.

Before the lockdown, Disha Patani posted a video with Tiger Shroff's sister as they spent some girl-time together and made funny TikTok videos. In one of the videos, Disha looked pretty in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna was seen wearing a green, comfy outfit and they were both sporting red bindis in the video. Now as per latest reports, it is being said amidst the lockdown, Disha Patani has been living with Tiger Shroff at his residence in Mumbai. Yes, a report claimed that Disha may be staying with the Shroffs amidst the COVID 19 lockdown because a video of Disha and Krishna having fun together went viral. Not just this, a week back, Krishna Shroff shared a photo of herself in which she gave the credit of her makeup to Disha and what is interesting is that in the photo, it seems that the reflection that appears of the person clicking Krishna’s photo was of Disha.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and next, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Ek Villain 2.

Check out Krishna Shroff's bikini clad photo here:

