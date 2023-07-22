Disha Patani REACTS to rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s song Love Again Stereo; here’s what she posted

Tiger Shroff is roaring all over with his latest track, Love Stereo Again The young heartthrob, who often mesmerizes audiences with super kicks and back-flips, is now busy stealing thunder with his silky voice in this new song. While Tiger has left his millions of fans impressed with his singing skills and extravagant, melodious dance number, his rumored ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani, is equally blown away by Tiger's performance and his captivating looks in Love Stereo Again.

Disha Patani gives a shout out to Tiger Shroff

In her Instagram stories, Disha Patani gave a shoutout to Tiger by sharing a snippet of the song Love Stereo Again, which features B-Town's pop diva Zahrah S Khan alongside Tiger Shroff. Tagging Tiger in her IG story, Disha wrote, "Is there anything you can't do, Tiger Shroff? Love your voice and your look." The Ek Villain Returns diva also praised Zahrah in her story, calling her "super hot and sexy," and tagged Zahrah in the post as well.

Tiger, who has crooned the song with his co-star Zahrah S Khan, took to Instagram and shared the video of Love Stereo Again, where he looks majestic, especially when he emerges from the water, flaunting those perfect abs! Fans are also head over heels for Tiger's super hot looks and his captivating voice in the song.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's dating rumors

The news of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship once dominated the rumor mills. Several media reports claimed that the duo was secretly dating each other. However, neither Tiger nor Disha confirmed or denied their relationship in the public domain. Last year, Tiger opened up about their supposed break-up on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan: Season 7. On the show, KJo asked Tiger about the dating rumors and the speculated break-up. Karan inquired, "Are you dating her right now because there was a rumored break-up?" To which, Tiger responded, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends, and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar further asked, "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."

For those who might not know, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have previously appeared together in the music video Befikra. The duo also starred together in the 2018 action film Baaghi 2. Additionally, Disha shared the screen with Tiger in the song Do You Love Me from the movie Baaghi 3. Their on-screen chemistry has been well-received by fans, making them a popular pair in the entertainment industry.

About Love Stereo Again

Love Stereo Again is a song that marks an international collaboration between music maestro Edward Maya, Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff, and composer Tanishk Bagchi. The song is produced by T-Series and has been released on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Stereo Again song OUT: Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan look HOT as they vibe to Edward Maya's groovy tunes