Disha Patani recalls when she could 'fly' in gym; Tiger Shroff aces 153 cm jump for Shreyas Iyer in old video

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are among the fittest stars in Bollywood. Recently, both of them dug out the perfect throwback gym videos and shelled out fitness inspiration for all their fans. While Disha remembered her wings phase, Tiger dedicated his high jump to Shreyas Iyer.
7878 reads Mumbai
Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are known to be fitness lovers and often their workout videos on social media leave fans baffled. From nailing gymnastic stunts at the gym to high jumps, Disha and Tiger have gone the extra mile and inspired fans with their workouts. Now, recently, this rumoured couple shared posts on their personal handles on social media where they remembered the good old days at the gym and well, the posts will inspire you to hit the gym. 

Taking to her Instagram reels, Disha shared a video in which she is seen clad in a sporty look. Remembering the old days, Disha recalled when she had 'wings' in the video. She is seen nailing a flying jump perfectly and landing safely on the ground. The Radhe star seemed to fly in that moment when she was in the air and seeing the video, fans were left amazed. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "#throwback to when i had wings." On the other hand, Tiger dedicated his stunt at the gym to Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer. 

In the video shared by Tiger on his Instagram handle, we can see the actor take a run up and nail a 153 cm high jump like a pro. When the actor jumped a hurdle of height 153 cm, he managed to nail his landing. To celebrate the perfect landing, the War actor walked with swag towards the end and managed to leave all in awe. Sharing the video, Tiger dedicated the same to Shreyas. He wrote, "@shreyas41 bro this ones for you...153 cm...#throwback #legsday."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Tiger and Disha have their hands full. Disha will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Besides this, she also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Tiger has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

Also Read|WATCH: Tiger Shroff kicks the punching bag perfectly while his trainer falls; Disha Patani laughs hysterically

