Disha Patani recollects the vacation on a beach, shares PHOTO slaying in a leopard print bikini

Disha Patani has taken Instagram by storm since she has uploaded a hot picture styling a sizzling bikini.

The entire world has been affected due to lockdown and the global pandemic. Be it celebs or anyone, everyone is in a 'house arrest' situation and no one can go on a vacation or getaway. And to cherish the previous 'normal' days, many people share their old vacation or fun photos. Even our celebs do the same. They go down memory lane and remember the days were things and traveling was easy. And it looks like our Baaghi star is also missing travelling. Disha was seen missing the memories of her past vacations as she shared the photo on her social media.

Disha shared a sizzling picture of herself from a beach. The gorgeous actress posed in front of the camera while she held shells in her hand. In the picture, Disha can be seen setting the temperature high in a leopard print bikini. The Malang actress has simply captioned the picture with a seashell emoticon as she holds one in the picture. Meanwhile, the picture caught the attention of someone special, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani commented, “So beautiful wowo” with a heart, and actress Elli AvrRam commented, “So pretty!”. Fans showered the picture with love as they commented, “Beauty Glamorous”, “My love”.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s beach snap-

Earlier in April, Disha and Tiger flew to the Maldives but the duo did not share any pictures together, however they were spotted together at the airport while leaving.

On the work front, Disha recently worked with in his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The actress made her debut in the biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Disha has worked with her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. The actress is right now filming for her upcoming flicks ‘KTina’, and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×