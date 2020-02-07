Disha Patani recounts being underwater for 10 hours with Aditya Roy Kapur for Malang; Says ‘Was pretty hard’

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang released on Friday. The film is off to a fair start. In a recent chat with TOI, Disha and Aditya opened up about the underwater scenes in Malang. Here’s what they said.

and Aditya Roy Kapur’s highly awaited film, Malang has hit the screens this Friday. The film features Aditya and Disha as a couple that is resigned to living their lives from one high to another. While the trailer only gave us a glimpse of the underwater scenes, the film showcases Aditya and Disha acing some cool stunts while being submerged. Not just this, Disha and Aditya locked lips too for a scene in Malang underwater and that left netizens gasping.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Disha recalled how Aditya and she were submerged in water for 10 hours for certain scenes in Malang. Disha remembered how she and Aditya couldn’t keep going up and down since they were pretty deep under the water and it was too dark. Patani also claimed that they had only a day of training for the same and then jumped right into shooting for the underwater scenes for Malang. Aditya too mentioned that shooting underwater exciting yet very hard for them as they kept losing air mid-way and divers had to come and help them in between.

(Also Read: WATCH: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff catching up at Malang screening makes fans go ‘such a beautiful couple’)

Disha said, “We had a day for training. Honestly, we didn't have much time because we were shooting back to back and it was very tiring. We were underwater for 10 hours. We didn't go out because it was pretty deep so you couldn’t keep going up and coming down and we were there for 10 hours, there's no light, you're just breathing through that oxygen mask and it was pretty hard. You can't see anything because it’s pitch dark.”

Meanwhile, the film is getting a good response from viewers. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Anil’s stint as a bad cop is being loved and the actor received great reviews for the same from Bollywood celebs as well as fans. Anil spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that he was overwhelmed by the positive reaction to his bad cop avatar. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is out in theatres and is off to a fair start at the box office.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More