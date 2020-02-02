Disha Patani on relationship: I'm looking for someone, who makes me feel like a girl

During the promotions of Malang, Disha was asked the definition of love. On this, the actress said that it's very important and also a driving force.

has been grabbing headlines since the trailer of her upcoming film Malang was out. From her stunning promotional looks to her sizzling chemistry with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, fans are going gaga over her. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing tracklist of songs including Malang title track, Humraah, Chal Ghar Chalen and others. Disha will be seen portraying a grey character in the movie. The actress has always been in talks about her relationship with Tiger Shroff.

While Tiger and Disha have expressed their fondness for each other time and again, the two have never given a confirmation about their dating rumours. Recently, during the promotions of Malang, Disha was asked the definition of love. On this, the actress said to Filmfare that it's very important and also a driving force. Everything one does in life is either for love or because of love. How can anyone even live without love? Talking about her personal experience, Disha said, "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love the feeling of butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone, who makes me feel like a girl."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer. The movie marks Aditya's second collaboration with Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2.

