Disha Patani relives moments from her Maldives vacation as she shares a stunning PHOTO

Disha Patani had earlier jetted off to Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

chose to celebrate New Year with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the exotic location of Maldives. The two of them shared alluring pictures from their vacation thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. While Disha and Tiger are yet to make their relationship official, fans can’t stop but keep a tab on their social media handles for more pictures and videos. For the unversed, the rumoured couple returned to the bay recently after having enjoyed their vacation.

However, it seems like the actress isn’t able to get over her vacation mode yet as she recently shared a stunning picture on Instagram. This was clicked back when she was in Maldives and there is no second doubt that the diva looks ravishing in the picture. The Baaghi 2 star is wearing a strapless white outfit with a shirt over it while she strikes a stunning pose for the camera. Disha’s sans makeup further enhances her beauty here!

Check out the picture of the actress below:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . The Prabhudeva directorial’s release was earlier delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Salman had revealed sometime back that he is aiming for an Eid 2021 release of the movie. Apart from that, the actress has also been roped in for KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is a part of Mohit Suri’s Do Villain too that also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff, Disha twin in black as they return from Maldives after welcoming 2021 together

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×