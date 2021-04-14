Disha Patani reminisces on her Maldives vacay; Shares a throwback PIC relishing in the mighty ocean

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her vacation in Maldives. Take a look.

who jetted off to Maldives for a vacation earlier this year, posted a throwback picture from her mini-getaway. The diva’s photos from the vacay left the internet speechless. The actress had posted numerous snaps of her posing next to the large ocean. The star is notorious for sharing every little detail about her life and each time the stunner posts a selfie on her social media handle, fans rush to the comments section to compliment the actress.

Disha took to her Instagram handle to share an old photo from her time on the island. In the photo, we can see the actress’s feet touching the ocean as she gazes as the waves. We can also see boats at a distance. The jaw-dropping shot was widely liked by her fans who took to the comments section to drop a stream of heart eyes emoji. The actress also expressed how much she missing her quick getaway. In the caption of the photo, she wrote a brief note to summarize her emotions, “Missing” and added a sad emoji.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently shooting for her much-awaited Ek Villain Returns which also stars John Abraham. The duo is often papped while shooting on the sets of the film. Besides this, the diva will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is prepping to release this year on the occasion of Eid and stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Also Read| Disha Patani reveals she spent Sunday binging on shows; says she watched THIS since morning

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Share your comment ×