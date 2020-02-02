Disha Patani reveals her benchmark to measure success; Wishes to play a superhero in an action film

Disha Patani wishes to play a superhero in an action flick. The actress says that it is one of the benchmarks set for her to measure her success.

has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons. Firstly, for her fitness videos and workout regime. Second, for her choice of films. It was last year that Disha made us skip a beat when she wore a yellow saree and shook a leg with in the song Slow Motion from Bharat. The actress has also been roped in opposite Salman Khan in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Meanwhile, Disha is currently gearing up for Malang's release. As seen in the songs and the trailer, Disha looks drop-dead gorgeous and her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur brings up the heat like nothing before.

While the actress is experimenting with different genres, her idea of success is something else. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Disha revealed that the benchmark for her success is playing a superhero in an action flick. Disha is a gym freak and a fitness enthusiast and she would definitely be able to pull off a femme fatal on screen! The actress also believes that success also means to be able to help people transform their lives.

Disha has been a part of action film Baaghi 2 where Tiger Shroff as Captain Ranveer Pratap Singh comes to her rescue when a perturbed Disha seeks help after her daughter goes missing. But now, the actress wishes to fight her battles on her own. She wants to play a superhero who not only takes charge of her own self but also keeps the evildoers of the town away.

Meanwhile, Disha's next outing Malang is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

