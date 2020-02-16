Disha Patani REVEALS her favourite Avenger to her dream projects in #AskDisha session; Check it out

Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and her performance as Sara Nambiar in the film has been appreciated and loved by all.

made her debut in Bollywood in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress won our hearts as Priyanka Jha in this 2016 released movie. Disha was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and her performance as Sara Nambiar in the film has been appreciated and loved by all. The film is doing well in theatres. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur with her along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. With just a few movies old, Disha follows a massive fan following.

Recently, Disha started with the #AskDisha session on Twitter. In this session, fans can ask Disha whatever they wish to and the actress will reply to them. Since Disha has a huge fan following, questions started flooding from all around for the Malang actress. Being a sweet and friendly person, Disha started replying to her fans' hilarious and some senseless questions too. A fan asked her "Will you ever go to Mars for a vacation if offered", while another fan made a Valentine note for her and posted it and wrote, "Did this for you! Hope you notice this & respond."

Have a look at Disha Patani's answers for the questions asked to her by her fans on #AskDisha:

Thank you so much for your love and support #AskDisha https://t.co/3whtfgDTId — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

One day. But we shot for Malang everyday without sleep. Lol. #AskDisha https://t.co/oNvnNr7UvY — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

I look forward to doing an action film someday! Overall , I love experimenting with my roles and looking forward to play some interesting characters #AskDisha https://t.co/ZFPpSeV7xR — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 16, 2020

Talking about Malang, produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani, the movie released on 7th February 2020. Besides this, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. Radhe will star Disha opposite Salman and the actress has been shooting for the same. Disha also has shot for a special song with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

