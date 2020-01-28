Disha Patani REVEALS secret behind the blue eye look she donned during the promotions of Malang

Disha Patani is on full spree promoting Mohit Suri's film Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry shown in the trailer has been winning hearts of Disha and Adi's fans. Disha will be seen in a glamorous look in the movie. The actress for the first time will be portraying a grey character in the movie. Disha is on full spree promoting her film with the cast Aditya, Anil and Kunal. Yesterday, Disha and Aditya were seen promoting Malang in Mumbai city.

Today again Disha was spotted with Aditya in the city for the promotions of her movie. But before the promotions, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram story in which she is getting ready for the promotions. In the video, Disha can be seen donning the blue eye look. Sharing her look, Disha asked her makeup artist on how he did this stunning look on the actress. After her makeup artist explains about the look, Disha ends the video saying to her viewers, "You cannot do this." Now we know, who is the person behind Disha's stunning eye looks. What do you think of Disha's blue eye look?

Check out Disha Patani's insta story video here:

Talking about Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is slated for February 7, 2020 release. Besides Aditya and Disha's love story being the crux of the film, it is a revenge drama that exposes Aditya's dark character who gets his kick in killing people. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen get into cop mode to chase him. Kunal Kemmu too plays an impactful part as seen in the trailer. Besides Malang, Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and Randeep Hooda.

