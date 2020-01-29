Disha Patani REVEALS she has never met Shah Rukh Khan and would like to go on a real coffee date with him

Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. The gorgeous star revealed that she would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan as she has never met him.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood whose stardom knows no bounds, comes to mind. King Khan is one of the most well-known names in the industry and even Bollywood stars can’t stop gushing over the Zero star. Among the many fans, Malang star is also a huge follower of Shah Rukh Khan’s work and can’t stop gushing about the Zero actor. Like all other female fans, Disha also is in awe of Shah Rukh and she revealed the same in a chat.

In an interview with Times Now, Disha revealed that she has never met SRK in her life and if given a chance, she would love to meet him. In the candid chat, Disha was asked if she had to pick one actor to go on a real date with, where she would talk about things other than films, she picked Shah Rukh. Disha mentioned, “I think I would love to go with Shah Rukh Khan...I have never met him.” Well, now it seems King Khan has one more fangirl in the gorgeous Malang actress.

Meanwhile, Disha is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Malang. On Wednesday morning, Disha, Aditya and Malang team headed out of Mumbai for promotions of the film. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer left fans in awe of Disha’s sizzling look. The songs Chal Ghar Chalen, Humraah, Phir Na Mile Kabhi are trending across musical platforms. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Krishan Kumar and is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Times Now

